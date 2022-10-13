Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI France ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,738 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the typical volume of 617 put options.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

EWQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 30,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,084. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

