Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.05.

Five9 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $177,296,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

