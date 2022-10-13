Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 39,210 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 24,081 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

SPXS stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 60,724,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,373,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 156.2% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 249,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.