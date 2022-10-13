Traders Purchase Large Volume of Frontline Put Options (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,677 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 215% compared to the typical volume of 2,436 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 179,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

