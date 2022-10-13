TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAC. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 11,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.01.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -11.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 363.3% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,129,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 60.4% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

