TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $709.14.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TDG opened at $509.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.35 and a 200 day moving average of $592.11. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,806,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.