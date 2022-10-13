Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,480,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.