Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.90. Transocean shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 247,905 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 62.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.