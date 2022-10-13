Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

