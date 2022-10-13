Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

