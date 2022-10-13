Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $171.71 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.