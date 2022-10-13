Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

NYSE FDX opened at $152.89 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

