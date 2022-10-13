Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 135.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 29.88.

LCID opened at 13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 12.20 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

