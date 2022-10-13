Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $388.06 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.