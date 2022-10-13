TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $191.96. 72,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

