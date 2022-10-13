TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 129 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $30.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,276.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,021. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,649.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,192.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,121.82.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $79,143,799. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

