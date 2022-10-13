TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Humana makes up 2.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 589,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,398,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $6.80 on Thursday, hitting $500.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $514.98.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

