TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 362,207 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 91,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $592.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.59. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

