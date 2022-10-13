TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

MUJ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,107. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

