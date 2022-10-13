TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 68,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.