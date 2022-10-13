TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,918 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ENPH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.07. 121,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,823. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

