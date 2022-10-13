TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,955. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

