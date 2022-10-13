TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

