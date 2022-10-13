TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 22,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 0.88. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

