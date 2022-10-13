TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Featured Stories
