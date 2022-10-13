TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.