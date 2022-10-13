Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tricon Residential traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 10460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 114.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 271,716 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

