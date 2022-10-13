Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 736,854 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.