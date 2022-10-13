TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. TriMas has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriMas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

