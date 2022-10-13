Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

TSE:TSU opened at C$34.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.37. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.122222 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

