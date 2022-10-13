True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

