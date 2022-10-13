TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 180 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $430.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.58 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

