TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $210,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

HPE stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

