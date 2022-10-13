TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $414,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

