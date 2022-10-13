TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.06 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

