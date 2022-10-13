TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 295 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $141,873,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.7 %

ZS stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.62.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

