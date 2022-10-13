TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

CAT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.30. 34,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.