Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 207,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

