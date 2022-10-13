Truist Financial Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $9.50

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 21,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,747,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

