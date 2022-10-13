Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Has $25.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.5% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

