Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Waldencast accounts for approximately 0.2% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WALDW. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 211,358 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000.

Waldencast Stock Performance

NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. Waldencast plc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

