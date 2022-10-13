Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $153.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 304,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $108,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.