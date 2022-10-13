Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Tucows Stock Up 0.1 %

TCX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $447.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.81. Tucows has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tucows by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 105,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

