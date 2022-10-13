Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.