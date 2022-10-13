Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Down 4.9 %

Tuniu stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of Tuniu worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.