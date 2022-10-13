Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $4,506,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.