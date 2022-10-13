Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPC. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TPC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $861.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 12.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

