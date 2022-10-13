Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Up 114.3% in September

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,366,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.1 %

TWLV stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

