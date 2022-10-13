Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.28.

Twitter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 110,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

