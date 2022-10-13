Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.13.

TSN opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

