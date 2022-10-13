U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE USB traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 374,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

